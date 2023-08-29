Changes to state racing legislation will result in stronger animal welfare standards, the head of RSPCA Tasmania says.
The government has released new legislation in response to recommendations from a review of racing operations and integrity in Tasmania released two years ago by Dale Monteith.
The legislation will establish a Racing Integrity Commissioner who will have powers to set integrity and animal welfare standards
Racing Minister Felix Ellis said RSPCA Tasmania will have an advisory role in animal welfare under a new model for racing oversight, but will retain the power for independent investigation of animal welfare matters.
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said she expected the new model would enhance transparency around animal welfare issues.
"It's about time animal welfare got the headline priority that everybody tells us it has, but we see no evidence of," she said.
Ms Davis said there seemed to be an expectation under the legislation that the RSPCA would do more of the compliance work than we have done in the past.
"We are certainly happy to take that work on because we want to see it done at arms length," she said
"The only proviso I have is the fact that it has to be funded."
Ms David said the changes were long overdue
"In fact, what we're seeing is the Victorian model which has been in place for a number of years and works really well," she said.
Ms Davis said under the current Tasmanian model, it was difficult to ascertain how much was spent on animal welfare in the racing industry and where that money went.
"I would expect, as is the case in Victoria, that there will be an annual animal welfare budget as part of the overall budget," she said.
