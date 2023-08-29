The Examiner
Tasmanian nurse without COVID-19 vaccination loses bid to keep job

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
August 29 2023
Ron Blume lost his job with the Tasmanian Health Service last year for failing to comply with a mandate to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
A Tasmanian nurse who refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccination has had his unfair dismissal case thrown out by the state's industrial commission.

