The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sleeping in toilets: Waiting for public housing homeless report

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 29 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Living in a 'nightmare': Anglicare Tasmania interviewed 18 Tasmanians about their experiences waiting for public housing
Living in a 'nightmare': Anglicare Tasmania interviewed 18 Tasmanians about their experiences waiting for public housing

A Tasmanian woman says she slept in a bed with five other people as she had nowhere else to go, another paid cash for a bed in a garage, while another slept in the disabled toilets of Kmart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.