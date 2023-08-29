A Tasmanian woman says she slept in a bed with five other people as she had nowhere else to go, another paid cash for a bed in a garage, while another slept in the disabled toilets of Kmart.
These are some of the stories of men and women waiting on social housing waiting lists.
Individuals who are at times forced to live on $40 a-month food budgets, or otherwise just eat every second day.
With nowhere to go, some may store their belongings in toilet blocks, sleep in tents underneath a house, or sleep rough in the bush.
One young woman shared her story of unknowingly accepting a couch for the night at the home of a paedophile.
"And I'm like, 'What the f... do I do?' Because I'm kind of like in a really sticky situation, I don't know how to deal with this," she said.
These experiences of waiting for housing on general and priority waitlists in Tasmania are documented in the report by Homelessness NSW Waithood: The Experience of Waiting for Social Housing.
As part of the report, Anglicare Tasmania spoke with 18 individuals about what life was like.
One mother, who was unable to find an affordable private rental and was separated from her children so they could have a place to sleep, spoke about how she felt intrusive staying at the house of a friend's grandmother.
"Just imposing on other people and not having anywhere else to go. So...feeling stuck and wanting to get out but can't get out because there's nowhere else to get out to," she said.
A young teenage male who slept rough said it was very hard trying to find somewhere comfortable, and warm and dry to sleep every night.
"On a lot of nights people go out clubbing, and it just gets very loud. And yeah, it's stressful...I just slept around town. I wouldn't even sleep," he said.
"If it was good in town, I'd stay in the city and I would sleep like in any open toilets or like somewhere that's kind of got a little bit of shelter."
In Tasmania latest data reveals there are 4,485 people on the housing register, while across Australia there are more than 175,000 waiting on social housing waitlists.
While the report found that the Tasmanian experience of applying for housing was easier, due to each individual receiving the help of a trained professional to go through documents, difficulties in applying still existed
"Even in Tasmania applying can be challenging for some applicants. Applicants must provide information that proves their eligibility and need," the report said.
"Collecting and collating paperwork for an applicant can be difficult for a range of reasons, including proof of need, decisions about application areas, and adequate ID and proof of leaving domestic violence documentation."
The report said the waitee responses reveal how the uncertainty, of not knowing when housing applications will be accepted, can take an emotional toll on people's lives.
Some described their experiences as "horrible", "nervewracking", or like living in a nightmare.
While others said it was "frustrating", "unfair", "exhausting", "terrifying", "soul destroying", and like living in "continual shame".
The report said many of the waitees described a sense of despair and demoralisation.
"A common sentiment was that the act of waiting left one feeling powerless. Many waitees felt unable to finish their studies, find work, or access the physical and mental health supports they needed," it said.
"In short, they were unable to 'get on' with their lives."
The report said a need for transitional housing and support should be offered at the point of call for help, to keep people safe from additional harms.
"Alongside social housing investment and dignified housing assessment processes, which include clear and direct communication of how housing allocation actually works, those waiting need an immediate response," the report said.
"This should include access to increased income support, crisis and transitional accommodation, and capped rental rises to ensure, that if and when social housing becomes available, those waiting are positioned as strongly as possible to rebuild the autonomy, connectedness and control."
