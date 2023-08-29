Ricky Ponting has given an insight into how the Hobart Hurricanes may line-up as they chase an elusive maiden Big Bash League title.
In a revealing interview about all matters purple, the team's high-profile mentor said he was disappointed to lose fellow Test captain Tim Paine to the Strikers, keen to replicate the Scorchers' winning formula, all set for this week's overseas player draft and not totally sold on his new title head of strategy.
Even before imports are locked in, Ponting said the side is in good shape with the potential for a fearsome pace attack.
"We're happy with what we've got. It's now identifying the slots that we need to fill and finding the best overseas players to do that," he said.
"But let's say we start with Caleb (Jewell), (Matt) Wade, (Ben) McDermott, you can put Mac Wright in at four, Tim David at five, Mitch Owen six or seven somewhere there.
"Then you've got (Paddy) Dooley, (Riley) Meredith, (Nathan) Ellis, (Peter) Hatzoglou has been signed as another leg-spinner and young (Iain) Carlisle is there.
"Billy Stanlake's back bowling well up in Brisbane at the moment so he's a chance to play straight away. He's going well so we'll keep our fingers crossed with him because if we get Stanlake, Ellis and Meredith on the park together then it's pretty exciting."
The Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars remain the only two sides yet to claim a BBL title and finished sixth and eighth respectively last season.
Mowbray's former state and national captain said lessons were learned from the campaign. "I thought we put together a really strong squad of players and things just didn't quite click, as well as they could have.
"To miss the finals by one game was pretty disappointing so we've gone in with a slightly different structure and plan this year that we want to create a spine of players that we can build a squad around.
"We're trying to put together a team a bit like what the Scorchers have been able to do. They have had a successful run and their team hasn't changed much for 10 years.
"The draft is coming up and we're pretty clear on what we need, what roles we need to fill."
Numerous online meetings have been held to ensure the Hurricanes go into Sunday's overseas draft with a clear plan.
"We probably had a dozen two-hour meetings since the end of last season to get ourselves to where we are now and we're going to have another big one on the draft list to start looking at what players are actually in what categories and how we can fit them in and then hopefully get to the draft table and get it all right."
Ponting said he was somewhat surprised to learn of Paine's appointment as an assistant coach with Adelaide.
"My first reaction was that I was disappointed to lose someone that's been a champion player in the purple and Australian Test captain that's got into coaching.
"I don't know the ins and outs of it exactly why, but he's taken that job with the Strikers and he'll be a good coach as well and that's the thing that I'm probably most disappointed in.
"As Tasmanians we can't afford to lose the best that we've got. But it's two years, let's hope he comes back after those two years as a better coach and can starts helping us out in Tassie again."
The Hurricanes finished top of the table in 2018-19 but lost in the semi-finals and were losing finalists in 2013-14 (to Scorchers) and 2017-18 (to Strikers), but Ponting said a title is overdue.
"I'm passionate about it because I'm obviously Tasmanian and want to see Tasmanian teams do well but also because the Hurricanes haven't won one and I've been sitting in a commentary box calling the Hurricanes for a long time," he said.
"So it's time. With everything else that is happening in Tasmanian sport, it's really important for cricket to put its hand up and actually become relevant again."
Ponting said he was happy to jump on board the Cane train, whatever job description he was subsequently handed.
"At the end of the day, they had to come up with a title to give to me," he said.
"I'm not sure I'm comfortable with the head of strategy - but it's been a lot of fun.
"I feel like I'm giving something back to Tassie cricket again, and the Hurricanes especially."
Tasmania's most experienced international cricketer is not losing sleep over his home state's dearth of recent Australian selections.
No Tasmanian-born player has represented Australia since Tim Paine but Ponting said the process usually follows domestic success.
"If you look at it historically, I think we just had a really good run there for a few years because before (George) Bailey, (James) Faulkner, (Alex) Doolan, (Ben) Hilfenhaus, (Xavier) Doherty and (Matt) Wade, there weren't many. And that coincided with the success of the Tigers - it's (coach Tim) Coyle's time really.
"So, yeah if you look at it from that moment on it seems a bit barren but if you look at it before that, it's probably pretty similar.
"I'm not concerned. Let's look at Victoria. That's such a big cricketing state and they haven't had a lot of those players either. It's been dominated by New South Wales and Queensland. South Australia would be the same, they haven't had too many home-grown players in there either.
"I think we've got we've got good pathways here that are comparable to anywhere else in Australia. And I think it's only a matter of time."
