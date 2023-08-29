The Examiner
Tracey Spohn talks about postnatal anxiety/depression for Liptember

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
August 30 2023 - 3:00am
Trevallyn mother, Tracey Spohn shares her experience with postnatal anxiety and depression to help others reach out. Picture supplied
Trevallyn mother, Tracey Spohn shares her experience with postnatal anxiety and depression to help others reach out. Picture supplied

After giving birth to her first child, Trevallyn mother, Tracey Spohn, found herself sitting in her child's room in the middle of the night, "bawling her eyes out".

