After giving birth to her first child, Trevallyn mother, Tracey Spohn, found herself sitting in her child's room in the middle of the night, "bawling her eyes out".
"I had this beautiful new baby in my arms, and I knew I should be the happiest woman on the planet, but I wasn't," Mrs Spohn said.
"I just kept asking myself, 'What the hell is going wrong?'
"This is what I'd always wanted."
Sadly, Mrs Spohn is not alone in her experience.
According to new data, Tasmanian women are more likely to suffer from depression than women living anywhere else in the country at 51 per cent compared to the national average of 45 per cent.
Studies also show one in seven Australian women experience postnatal depression, while 15 to 20 per cent of new mums experience postnatal anxiety.
This September, Mrs Spohn is applying her brightest shade of lipstick to spark conversation about women's mental health issues as part of a month-long campaign, Liptember.
"It's okay to not be okay," she said.
"And it is so easy to bury it deep down and hide it, but it really helps when we talk about mental health openly.
"Sometimes, just starting that conversation is as simple as wearing blue lipstick. It might spark someone to ask, 'Did you eat a smurf?' but it may also help women find the support they need."
Mrs Spohn said she realised she wasn't alone after she sought help.
"Women shouldn't have to sit there bawling into their babies like I was," she said.
"I want other women to know it's okay to ask for help. You don't have to go through it alone. It's not just in your head.
"We always think it's just because you're tired or overwhelmed, but you don't have to explain it away. Don't torture yourself if you're feeling down; you can get better. Just reach out."
