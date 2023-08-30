The No stadium support numbers are declining

ONE simple fact alludes to these protesters: no other AFL state has their primary stadium outside of their capital city, full stop, end of argument. Secondly, they could only muster about 100 to protest, perhaps that says it all. Just look at the number of double Yes group patrons who went to support the Tassie VFL side at North Hobart Oval and that was many hundreds.
Shane Hean, Scottsdale
THE only way to stop animal cruelty overseas is to halt live exports from Australia. The appalling images of sheep being illegally slaughtered on a recent ABC 7.30 report was sickening. How can graziers allow this to happen to their sheep?
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
MARTIN Luther King's 'I Have A Dream' speech has one central theme. The dream that one day his country and his people will be free from discrimination and hatred. Stuart Bryce (The Examiner, August 29), along with hard right luminaries of the likes of Eric Abetz and Tony Abbott, chose to interpret his words as referring to a current reality and not a wish for a better future. To them any one who seeks to identify as different is doing so to claim superiority over the majority. This is the kind of doublethink exposed by Orwell. To think after two centuries of denying our First Nations People were here in the first place. To think that Abetz and Abbott were prime movers in a Government that supported 'Closing the Gap' between indigenous disadvantage and the rest of our population. To think they therefore know full well the disadvantages our First Nations People still face - and they quote Martin Luther King as if he is on their side. Shame!
Tony Newport, Hillwood
THE new incoming QANTAS CEO is going to face hardships as she will need to spend large on updating the fleet. The ageing planes will need replacing soon. This is why Mr Joyce has a large profit now. He has not spent enough on updating our aeroplanes sufficiently.
J. Breen, Newnham
READING Letters to the Editor in The Examiner (August 29) where David Champ writes about the proposed stadium, telling old people to sit in their rocking chairs under their rattling verandas and mind their own business and not attend rallies.
Well David, if it was not for these old people you wouldn't be here so while ever they draw breath they are entitled to their opinion and if they can attend protest rallies, I say good on them.
You state that you are a 75 year old fossil, well I am a 76 year old fossil, as you put it, and in all my years of reading Letters to the Editor I don't think I have read a more biassed, ignorant letter. Just remember we live in a free country and everyone is entitled to attend any protest or rally they want to and it's good to see they are not sitting under their rattling verandas in their rocking chairs. I hope the old people that attended the stadium rally keep it up for as long as they can.
You should spend a bit of your free time with some of these oldies. You might learn something. A bit of respect wouldn't go astray and their stories are wonderful to listen to as well.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
NEW Zealand was administered as a colony of New South Wales for a year after the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. Now, in his valedictory speech, departing Labour MP Jamie Strange has suggested we get back together and form a single nation and sections 6 and 121 of the current Australian constitution even allows for such an option.
It seems more prudent to me that some integration is always a good thing but just as Australian natives such as Possums are feral and subject to eradication drives in New Zealand our two cultures and identities, and especially our indigenous populations, are too diverse for such a bold blending and would be better kept separate in perpetuity.
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows
