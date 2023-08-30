The Examiner
YOUR SAY: The No stadium support numbers are declining

August 30 2023 - 10:50am
ONE simple fact alludes to these protesters: no other AFL state has their primary stadium outside of their capital city, full stop, end of argument. Secondly, they could only muster about 100 to protest, perhaps that says it all. Just look at the number of double Yes group patrons who went to support the Tassie VFL side at North Hobart Oval and that was many hundreds.

