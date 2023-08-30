The No stadium support numbers are declining

MARTIN Luther King's 'I Have A Dream' speech has one central theme. The dream that one day his country and his people will be free from discrimination and hatred. Stuart Bryce (The Examiner, August 29), along with hard right luminaries of the likes of Eric Abetz and Tony Abbott, chose to interpret his words as referring to a current reality and not a wish for a better future. To them any one who seeks to identify as different is doing so to claim superiority over the majority. This is the kind of doublethink exposed by Orwell. To think after two centuries of denying our First Nations People were here in the first place. To think that Abetz and Abbott were prime movers in a Government that supported 'Closing the Gap' between indigenous disadvantage and the rest of our population. To think they therefore know full well the disadvantages our First Nations People still face - and they quote Martin Luther King as if he is on their side. Shame!

