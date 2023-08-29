The Meander Valley's new general manager is ready to map out the future of the area.
The council appointed Jonathan Harmey for the position on Monday, August 28, having served as acting general manager since John Jordan stepped down in July.
"I am very proud to be provided the opportunity to further contribute to the Meander Valley community," Mr Harmey said.
It comes as the council prepares to embark on developing a community strategic plan over the next six months.
Mr Harmey said he, councillors and staff were keen to engage community members over immediate and future priorities.
"I'm looking forward to mapping that out and collating their opinions," he said.
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston said the decision to appoint Mr Harmey was wholly endorsed by councillors at a meeting on August 8.
"Jonathan is no stranger to Tasmanian local government or Meander Valley Council as our former Director Corporate Services," Councillor Johnston said.
Mr Harmey has worked at the council for 14 years, and Cr Johnston said the new general manager's experience made him the "right person to lead our council".
"I am looking forward to working closely with Jonathan as we continue to deliver valuable services, important infrastructure projects and continuing the good work [the] council does in our community," he said.
In his previous roles, Mr Harmey said he has developed an understanding of issues and areas of opportunity both in the community and within the council organisation.
"I'm familiar with the township and have met with a number of community groups in my previous roles, so I would hope they consider me available," Mr Harmey said.
"I am grateful for the trust that the councillors have placed in me and their support to grow our employee base which will ensure we are well placed to best serve our community, we will soon commence recruiting a small number of new roles."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.