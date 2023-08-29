Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck is anticipating a big off-season for his troops following their gallant 11.11 (77) to 10.7 (67) loss to Longford in Sunday's NTFA premier elimination final.
Goodluck said his team may have become a bit comfortable since their 2021 premiership.
"We know what it takes to to win a premiership, we probably fell away from that a little bit," he said.
"As a coach, I think that's probably something, the first year I took over (2021), the guys knew and we were really driven to to get that ultimate prize.
"I think we've just got comfortable a little bit.
"Losing (on Sunday) and not being up there during the year is probably a good indication of where we need to get back to.
"I can just feel the guys understand that and I think it's going to be a big off-season for us."
The Redlegs, who finished fifth with eight wins and eight losses, had an up-and-down season.
Goodluck reflected on why that may have been the case.
"It's a funny one because the boys, they don't like over-complicated things," he said.
"They just love to go and play football and as coach I probably over-complicated it early in the year for them with structures and this and that and the last half (of the season) - I know we got run (over) by South.
"But we just talked about having fun and getting back to the group we know can be.
"I think that showed (on Sunday), that was my main message. Always have fun doing what we love doing - that's why we play football. It's to enjoy it and have fun.
"When you're having fun, you're playing your best."
Goodluck said there were positive signs already ahead of pre-season.
"We'll re-group, all the boys have pretty much signed-on again, except for Josh (Holland) obviously he's retiring," he said.
"So all the boys have pretty much signed-on the dotted line. We'll work hard and go to work and we know what we need to do."
