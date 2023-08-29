A Cleveland couple and a Tasmanian company pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the Royal Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals when they appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Elizabeth Anne Bartlett, 67, and Paul Alan Bartlett, 65, of Cleveland and Tasmanian Labradoodles Pty Ltd pleaded not guilty to 70 counts of breeding of dogs through defence lawyer Grant Tucker.
The RSPCA alleges that the defendants had 70 bitches which they did not ensure had less than two litters in any 18 month period.
One count alleges that a bitch, Aggie, had a litter on August 27, 2020 another on February 9, 2021 and another on July 7, 2021.
The charges cover a period from April 5, 2021 to February 13, 2023.
Mr Tucker said a legal issue had arisen.
Magistrate Ken Stanton adjourned the case until November 9 at 9.45am
