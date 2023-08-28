Police attending Kings Meadows crash, Guy and Blaydon Streets

Police and emergency services are attending the scene of a crash in Kings Meadows.
Police attended the two-vehicle incident about 8.30am on the corner of Guy and Blaydon Streets, King Meadows.
No injuries have been reported.
The vehicles are blocking the intersection and motorists are asked to avoid the area while the scene is cleared.
The incident in Kings Meadows is the second in Launceston in two days, after a crash in Ravenswood claimed the life of a man and injured a woman in the early hours of Monday morning yesterday.
More to come.
