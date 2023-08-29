It was one of the biggest weekends in junior sport as the NTJFA held grand finals across Saturday and Sunday.
There were many memorable moments and performances as players from under-12s all the way until under-17s got the chance to play at UTAS Stadium.
Throughout the action The Examiner's Rod Thompson was there to capture the highlights.
Nominations for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards are still open and can be made by scanning the QR code.
The junior sport awards acknowledge accomplishments by Northern Tasmanian players, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs across the region.
The categories are:
