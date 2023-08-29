The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football
Junior Sport

Picture gallery: NTJFA football grand finals

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was one of the biggest weekends in junior sport as the NTJFA held grand finals across Saturday and Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.