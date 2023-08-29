The Examiner
OPINION: We make better decisions when we listen

By Catherine King Mp
August 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Catherine King MP. Picture by Keegan Carroll.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament is based on the simple principle that listening to people about matters in their lives can drive better policy, deliver practical solutions, and ultimately improve lives.

