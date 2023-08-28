Drawing inspiration from her role as a mother and creator of Tiny Jewellery, Pauline Marty hopes to inspire new mums through her creative passion.
Just days after her son Hugo was born, Ms. Marty started making jewellery.
"I suddenly had a lot of time to myself, and when I was pregnant, I often had thoughts on how I would be able to make an income while being at home with him," Ms Marty said.
"In parallel with that, I always wanted to one day make a living off creating and making things with my hands."
Ms Marty used her time at home to teach herself jewellery-making with a clear idea of the style in mind.
"When I was looking for jewellery for myself, I found it really hard to find the type that I liked, which is small, delicate and dainty, but also ethically made and affordable," she said.
"There were a few boxes that needed to be ticked."
After sharing a few designs on her Instagram account, friends reached out to ask about it and the business was born.
She said one of the biggest challenges was balancing time as a full time mother with her new found passion.
"Trying to find time during the day that I could have to myself to give to that project was probably the hardest, it made for a lot work at night and during Hugo's naps," Ms Marty said.
"Before that, I had to learn all the skills and that definitely took a lot of time to get my confidence and skill at a certain level where I felt confident to start a business."
She said it was lucky little Hugo wasn't walking yet.
"Him being a newborn helped as well... It definitely would have been harder with a toddler running around," she said.
After 18 months, Ms Marty said she said her business had nearly become her main source of income.
"I mostly sell online and it comes and goes, but there were more months than not this year where I actually replaced my income," Ms Marty said.
She encouraged other mums considering the path of entrepreneurship to give it a go.
"I think that as women we have so much creativity in us, after all we are life creators."
"Starting a creative pursuit in order to grow a business is something that's very accessible in today's day and age... to be able to be a mother maker and raise your children on your own terms is an awesome path," she said.
"It's not the easiest but certainly the most rewarding."
