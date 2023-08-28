The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Matthew Wade commits to the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash

Jacob Bevis
By Jacob Bevis
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Experienced keeper-batter and captain Matthew Wade has become the latest to commit to the Hobart Hurricanes ahead of the 13th edition of the Big Bash League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Bevis

Jacob Bevis

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at The Advocate on Tasmania's North-West Coast. Contact me: jacob.bevis@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0448310641

More from AFL
Laura Kane hailed as new AFL football boss
In a celebrated appointment, Laura Kane will be the AFL's new executive general manager of football. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick and Shayne Hope
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.