Tasmania Devils boys' coach Jeromey Webberley says predicted top-five AFL draft recruit Colby McKercher is "more unlikely to play this season than likely" as he recovers from a foot injury.
The Launceston product sustained the injury against Calder Cannons with scans revealing the damage in his foot requiring "medium-term" rehabilitation.
"We'll see how it recovers over the next few weeks, but at this stage we're planning not to have Colby for the season and the final series, which is extremely disappointing," Webberley said.
"Hopefully we can progress through the finals series and potentially get him back at the back-end."
Finishing as minor premiers for the first time in their history, the Devils have a bye for week one of the Coates Talent League finals, with Webberley seeing it as an opportunity to rest some bodies.
With the squad set to play the lowest-ranked team that comes out of the wildcard weekend, the former Richmond player expressed his confidence to get the job done even without McKercher.
"That's been our mantra for the year, we have a lot of players that go in and out of our team through injury and through the Allies program and national championships and academy games as well," he said.
"So we've won a lot of games of footy this year without Colby McKercher and some of our other top-end prospects.
"We'd love to have him out there right now, but it's the old common saying that a soldier comes out, soldier goes in, so it's no different for us.
"There's obviously a massive hole to fill, we're not going to be able to fill our individual talent with Colby going out, but I'm sure as a team we'll bind the collective and put things in place."
Coaching his second Devils season, Webberley reflected on what had been a successful campaign to date.
"It's a great reward for effort. Just extremely proud of the playing group, not just the players that play every week, but for the whole squad of 36," he said.
"They've done an outstanding job, playing in the best under-18 competition in Australia, to finish on top and be minor premiers is a fantastic achievement, considering we fly them out of the state every second week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.