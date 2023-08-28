The Examinersport
Football talent Colby McKercher a likely out for Tasmania Devils

Ben Hann
August 28 2023
Tasmania Devils boys' coach Jeromey Webberley says predicted top-five AFL draft recruit Colby McKercher is "more unlikely to play this season than likely" as he recovers from a foot injury.

