The Nappy Collective, a non-profit who help struggling families access nappies, are seeking donations in their biggest ever Father's Day drive.
In North West Tasmania alone, over 11,000 nappies are needed by families doing it tough.
Tasmanian regional coordinator Lara Smart said their goal was to raise 18,000 nappies in total for Tasmania.
"The northwest coast is really needing them at the moment so we've asked a few supermarkets if they want to help as well, and hopefully just have the general public help too," Ms Smart said.
As a first time mum, Ms Smart said she found her son was growing out of his nappies and she was left with an excess that were going to waste.
"It felt really wasteful because we had around $50 worth of nappies just sitting there that didn't fit his bum anymore," Ms Smart said.
"I started looking up where I can donate them because most places won't' take them if they're open packets, but at the Nappy Collective as long as they're clean, they can bring them in."
She said they did accept cloth nappies as well, but as many were going to people in crisis, they weren't always the most practical choice.
"If you can imagine having a young child and you literally can't change their nappy as much as you need to just because you can't afford to buy more, being given a packet of nappies makes such a difference," she said.
"I like to think if everyone had a look and donated we could really help out some people and make a world of difference to them. "
Donations can be made at Tazzy Tyres in Kings Meadows, or donations of "virtual nappies" can also be made online through their website.
The drive finishes on Sunday, September 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.