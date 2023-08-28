Making it easier for Tasmanians to rent with a pet has been a topic of discussion following a recent National Cabinet agreement.
The states' desire for a consistent framework for tenants has resulted in the Tasmanian government saying it would be open to introducing a pet bond for tenants.
Under Tasmanian laws, a tenant must secure a landlord's permission to keep pets.
Tenants' Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl has said people have given up their pets to secure housing.
States with similar laws to Tasmania have recently introduced amendments to create more pet friendly rules.
Meanwhile, several already require landlords to have reasonable justification to deny a request to keep pets.
Here's the rules across the nation.
