Lauderdale's Sam Siggins has taken an unassailable lead in the Tasmanian State League player of the year standings.
Producing yet another best-on-ground performance during the Southern Bombers' 12.11 (83) to 9.3 (57) win against Launceston at Windsor Park, last year's league medal-winner has moved to 24 votes, five ahead of North Launceston's Ben Simpson with only one round remaining.
Alongside Siggins, Nat Franklin (two votes) and Rhys Sutton (one) also polled for Lauderdale while the Blues' best for the match were Bailey Gillow, Jake Hinds, Samuel Foley, Deagan Madden, Liam Canny and Sam Cowley.
Simpson edged further ahead of Kingborough's Jack Tomkinson - who had the bye - in the Northern Bombers' 19.19 (133) to 5.1 (31) win over Glenorchy.
Polling a single vote, the on-baller's match was only bettered by Brandon Leary (three votes) and coach Brad Cox-Goodyer (two) as the second-placed side prepare to face North Hobart next week.
The Demons fell short 12.15 (87) to 4.8 (32) against Clarence thanks to Keegan Wylie's performance which earned him three votes, while teammates Noah Holmes and Baxter Norton were given two and one respectively.
