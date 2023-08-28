Much has been written, said and tweeted (sorry, Xed) about Launceston's role in the changing face of Tasmanian soccer geography.
When Launceston United opted to join the NPL Tasmania - becoming the only club in the region in both statewide competitions - it prompted hearty debate over whether the city could sustain three sides in the men's league.
With Riverside understood to be contemplating an application to join United in the Women's Super League, that discussion will only intensify.
As assorted regional and statewide competitions draw to a close, it is impossible to escape the conclusion that it has not been a successful year for Launceston's clubs.
The jury isn't so much out on the subject as pigging out on the free sandwiches having long-since reached a unanimous verdict.
Launceston's best performing statewide side is United's women, but even their finishes of third in the league and second in the cup are a step back from last year's results of first in both.
Meanwhile, Launceston's three sides in the eight-team NPL Tasmania sit fifth, seventh and eighth while the under-21 competition has them in the same order of City, Riverside and United in third, fifth and eighth respectively.
South Hobart have already added the WSL title to their Statewide Cup success and are leading the way in the under-21s while Devonport's men have clinched a second-straight league and cup double with the club's women destined to finish second.
The situation is mirrored in the regional Northern Championship competitions.
Since withdrawing from the NPL Tasmania after finishing second-to-last in 2018, Northern Rangers have become Launceston's dominant Northern Championship side and sit second in both men's and women's divisions while their success in the reserves competition will be the only adult title heading to the city this season.
Not only have both senior Northern Championship titles headed North-West, but their destinations reveal a remarkable anomaly.
Burnie United have won the women's comp with a record of 18 wins, one draw and zero losses while simultaneously coming last in the men's with a record of 2-1-16.
The disparity is even more stark for Somerset who have won the men's league with a 19-0-0 record and lost the women's with 0-0-19.
With the Sharks' Cardigan Street ground just four kilometres away from United's Montello Park as the black cockatoo flies, the clubs are clearly benefiting from pooling the City of Burnie's gender resources.
But back to Launceston and the fears that having five statewide teams may be spreading the city's player pool a bit too thin.
Devonport have taken full advantage of being the only statewide entity in an entire region to establish themselves as the undisputed benchmark club in Tasmania.
The combination of enjoying a monopoly on the North-West's most ambitious players with being an extremely well-run club has been a winning formula in every respect.
While praising the club's "culture of determination to win", men's coach Tom Ballantyne admitted the Strikers geographical isolation is also a valuable weapon.
"I think being a one-club town there's not that dog-eat-dog mentality like we're seeing in Launceston now," he said.
Tasmanian soccer's unofficial watchdog has been even more outspoken.
Matthew Rhodes, whose Tassie Football Central Facebook page has become the sport's most widely-used debating platform, has made several posts ... how to put this tactfully ... questioning the logic behind increasing Launceston's statewide footprint.
Indeed, Launceston teams' performances since the reintroduction of Tasmania's statewide league in 2013 do not make for happy reading.
Fourth is the region's highest finish, achieved by Northern Rangers in 2014 and 2015 and City in 2018 and 2021.
In contrast, Launceston sides finished last in six of those 10 competitions, second-to-last in four of them and are already certain to achieve both positions again this season.
Since replacing Northern Rangers in 2019, Riverside have finished in the bottom two in every season.
After achieving four wins in their maiden campaign, it took the next three seasons to double that tally. Were it not for United, Olympic's record this season would read 1-0-14.
Meanwhile Saturday's 1-1 draw between the Northern neighbours represented the first point of the season for the Birch Avenue newcomers.
As coach Fernando Munoz outlined last week, United have been behind the eightball all season after only having their statewide inclusion confirmed once all their rivals had begun locking in their squads.
Similar concerns will inevitably surface if and when Olympic double Launceston's involvement in the WSL but this should not necessarily stop the Windsor Park club from doing so.
Launceston has two teams in the statewide netball and football leagues and traditionally dominate both, winning the last six titles in each.
However, history suggests soccer will be a much tougher statewide nut to crack.
