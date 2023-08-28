Plans to construct a bike park will only bolster the appeal of a North-East town for riders, says one business owner.
The Dorset Council is seeking public feedback on the proposed Scottsdale Bike Park pitched for Northeast Park.
The construction of a skills development area before a jump track has been suggested following community consultation and financial constrains.
Scottsdale Bike Hire's, which incorporates Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe, Rodney Martin said the town's rail trail was already used by locals and visitors in strong numbers.
"I definitely think people would appreciate the bike park from using the rail trail, which goes into the back of the park," Mr Martin said.
"It would compliment it. The area [Northeast Park] is unused as it is."
Mr Martin believed people outside of the area would hire bikes to use a future bike park.
"Tasmanian locals already bring their own bikes, it's not like it used to be," he said.
"[A bike park] would encourage people to stay for longer."
He said the business had experienced the pinch of Tasmania's lower visitor numbers after a couple strong years of interstate tourists.
Despite a quiet few months over winter, Mr Martin said he was positive business would pick up over the warmer months.
The council said the Northeast Park was the "only viable option".
The Rec Ground was considered but underground infrastructure and size was found to be issues, while activity restrictions ruled out the rail corridor.
It also said the council could apply for additional funding to build a jump/pump track as soon as late September.
The council said the project aimed to provide a safe place for beginner and experienced riders to develop their skills, abilities and confidence levels.
The community can provide feedback to Dorset Council until Wednesday, September 6 online.
