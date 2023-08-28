In a Tasmanian first, eight local governments have partnered to better-prepare for a changing climate.
The Northern Tasmanian Alliance for Resilient Councils (NTARC) was launched on August 28 to improve resource and knowledge sharing, and lobby other levels of governments.
Speaking at the launch, Break O'Day Council mayor and Local Government Association of Tasmania president Mick Tucker said with a backdrop of scorching temperatures in the northern hemisphere, the need for action could not be understated.
Cr Tucker said the alliance would allow councils to better use the "tools in their sheds".
"This is an issue that we need to work collaboratively on ... this is an emergency," he said.
"We need the right people with the right tools to act in a bushfire. We need a fireman with a hose, not a surgeon with a scalpel to put out the fire.
"In a surgery, I want a surgeon and a scalpel not a fire hose - unless there's a fire in the surgery."
The three-year partnership will ensure councils incorporate climate change considerations into decision making and work in harmony when developing disaster response and prevention strategies.
The group will also lobby the state and federal governments for greater assistance, as although councils were on the front line of the issue Cr Tucker said their capacity to act was often limited by legislation.
"We're hamstrung with state government legislation, things like the land use management strategy and the planning scheme," he said.
"Those are the sorts of tools that we need to help redesign and co-design to make them practical and workable, so that we not only adapt but actually become preventers."
Program manager Katrina Graham said NTARC would allow councils to become role models and not just create legislative change, but also guide communities towards climate-conscious actions.
Ms Graham said other local governments in the state were watching intently and considering replicating the model.
"Looking around at councils, we have the same responsibilities," she said.
"We sit under the same legislation, but we have different operating environments and we have different communities.
"It's about using those plans to help us to have a clear, consistent approach that we localise to suit our own conditions."
NTARC consists of representatives from the Break O'Day, City of Launceston, Dorset, Flinders, George Town, Meander Valley, Northern Midlands and West Tamar councils.
