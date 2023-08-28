The Examiner
Peter John Whalley was convicted of breaching a family violence order

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
August 29 2023
The man had been held in custody for 44 days since the argument. File picture
A Braxholm man who called a homeless woman "a dog" in an argument has avoided further jail time.

