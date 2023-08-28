A Braxholm man who called a homeless woman "a dog" in an argument has avoided further jail time.
Peter John Whalley, 62, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of breaching a family violence order at the Launceston Magistrate Court on August 28.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry told the court that a family violence order was made against Whalley by his ex-partner and served to Whalley on June 10, 2023.
Mr Fawdry said the pair shared three adult children and were together for over 13 years.
The court heard that on July 15 Whalley stayed overnight in a campervan in the company of his ex-partner.
His ex-partner, who was homeless, was residing in the van at Longford.
At around 3.30pm on July 16, Whalley and the woman argued about her staying in the van, which belonged to Whalley.
During the argument, Whalley called the woman "a dog".
Police attended the scene at 3.50pm, and Whalley was arrested and convened to the Launceston Police Station, where he was charged, processed, and detained in custody.
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss said Whalley had been held in custody for 44 days since the argument.
Ms Goss said the woman moved into Whalley's vehicle without his permission and refused to leave.
Whalley permitted the woman to stay as she "had nowhere else to go".
Ms Goss called the 13-year relationship "complicated and tumultuous", saying the woman's poor mental health and episodes of psychosis made the relationship difficult.
The court heard that Whalley had suffered two separate acquired brain injuries, which may have impacted his "ability to make a sound judgement".
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he considered breaching a family violence order a serious matter.
"If people think they can breach them, then law and order will break down in our society," Mr Stanton said.
"However, it would not be appropriate to impose any additional penalty given the time already spent in custody."
Mr Stanton convicted Whalley on all counts and recorded the conviction as a family violence offence.
