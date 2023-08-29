The NO case is racist and uninformed

GLENNIS Sleurink (The Examiner, August 26), the public education system in this country has been comprehensively failed by its politicians over the last two decades. School education is now one of the most inequitable on the planet. It is a matter of public record that the public system has been increasingly marginalised as the result of stilted funding arrangements. Why should we be surprised at the outcome of massive overfunding of private schools at the expense of government schools? The chickens have come home to roost. Commonly accepted practice is that when you have a problem with the human condition you provide more resources to alleviate the problem. It's not rocket science, if you haven't the resources you can't work toward a solution. Any attempt to achieve a fairer funding arrangement for all schools will meet fierce political resistance from those already advantaged and therein lies the basic stumbling block. It is a fact of life in this country that if you get between an advantaged or entitled group it is at your own peril.

