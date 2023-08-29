The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

YOUR SAY: The NO case is racist and uninformed

August 29 2023 - 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NO case is racist and uninformed
The NO case is racist and uninformed

ON the referendum: I have read the pamphlet stating the case for Yes and No, and have to say that while the Yes case is positive and aspirational, the No case could only be described as a racist and uninformed diatribe. How it was allowed to go to print uncensored is a disgrace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.