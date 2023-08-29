The NO case is racist and uninformed

ON the referendum: I have read the pamphlet stating the case for Yes and No, and have to say that while the Yes case is positive and aspirational, the No case could only be described as a racist and uninformed diatribe. How it was allowed to go to print uncensored is a disgrace.
The No campaigners complain that no detail has been provided about how it will operate and by whom. Give it a chance to breathe before condemning it outright!
Have we forgotten that we colonised this land without permission and without care or thought for the original owners, poisoning their water, displacing communities and taking their children away? Imagine if another coloniser came along and did that to those of us living here now.
Please voters, have a heart, make up for the shameful treatment of the past by voting for fairness and basic human rights by voting Yes in the referendum.
Beris Hansberry, Gould's Country
DECLAN Durrant's article in the Sunday Examiner ("Tasmania's Narrative Breaking Baby Boomers Star in Documentary coming to BOFA", August 27) really was a breath of fresh air.
Like so many other millennials, my worries about a terrifying future climate can be overwhelming. Our anxieties are only made worse when we are surrounded by so many "good people, doing nothing".
Just knowing that there are at least three baby boomers out there, doing their best for a safe climate, gives me some hope.
So, Helen, Scott and Anthony, please know that your hard work and sacrifices are appreciated by we younger generations. Your kids and grandkids must be so proud of you. What better way to demonstrate your love for them?
My grandparents tell me they love me and my siblings, but their silence on our depressing future climate makes me wonder how much they really care.
Flynn McConnell, Cradoc
I LOVED Barry Prismall's reference to 'the young firebrand warriors of the Bob Brown Foundation'. Such a fitting description and it's so great being just one of them.
Bob Brown, Cygnet
DANIEL Fleming's editorial completely misses the point made by Martin Luther King. King's reference was that his sons could walk freely and without persecution. Isn't he referring to one nation, one people? Granting privilege is not the way to create one people.
Think about it: as the years go by, whoever was first to inhabit this country became less significant. Granting privilege is a lot different from embracing and I cannot see that the Voice will do that.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
GLENNIS Sleurink (The Examiner, August 26), the public education system in this country has been comprehensively failed by its politicians over the last two decades. School education is now one of the most inequitable on the planet. It is a matter of public record that the public system has been increasingly marginalised as the result of stilted funding arrangements. Why should we be surprised at the outcome of massive overfunding of private schools at the expense of government schools? The chickens have come home to roost. Commonly accepted practice is that when you have a problem with the human condition you provide more resources to alleviate the problem. It's not rocket science, if you haven't the resources you can't work toward a solution. Any attempt to achieve a fairer funding arrangement for all schools will meet fierce political resistance from those already advantaged and therein lies the basic stumbling block. It is a fact of life in this country that if you get between an advantaged or entitled group it is at your own peril.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
I AM a 75 year old fossil! To the 80-odd-year-old fossils who attended the anti-stadium rally on Sunday, could I respectfully ask you: What do you not understand? If there is no stadium, there will be no Tasmanian AFL Team, and the money promised by the Federal Govt. and AFL for the two projects will return to the mainland.
I know it will be inconvenient for you, but may I advise you to return to your rocking chairs and quietly watch from under your rattling verandahs as progress trundles by? For our children's and grandchildren's sake, get out of the way.
David Champ, Newnham
