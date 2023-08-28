The City of Launceston council and the developer behind a proposed significant development on the Birchalls car park site have talked up progress on redevelopments in the Launceston central business district.
After a saga of more than three years, the sale of the Birchalls car park site appears to have advanced.
In May, Creative Property Holdings, the developer behind a $90 million creative precinct in 2020, paid a $1 million deposit on a $20 million price for the Paterson Street Central car park, better known as the Birchalls car park.
While the Land Information Service Tasmania, Tasmania's property register, does not show that the site has yet changed hands, CPH director Christopher Billing provided a statement to The Examiner.
"CPH is progressing positively with the purchase of Paterson St Central Car Park," a statement said.
"We will be making further announcements on the vision for the site in the coming months."
The original date for final settlement, or payment of the $19 million balance on the purchase, was believed to have been due in August.
In May, Mr Billing said:" Creative Property Holdings has various projects under consideration, none of which are announcable at this time."
The Examiner also understands that a developer selected via an expressions of interest process for the Birchalls building at 118-122 Brisbane Street has also made progress.
The City of Launceston council bought the site for about $8.3 million in 2019, but the site has lain idle since.
However, Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said: "The City of Launceston is really excited to be bringing new life to the former Birchalls site and is currently in contract negotiations with a developer."
"We look forward to making an announcement as soon as those negotiations are finalised.
Mr Garwood would not comment on any linkage between the developments at the Birchalls car park and the former Birchalls building on Brisbane Street.
"Although there have been conversations with Council, the Paterson St Central Car Park is privately owned, and it is appropriate that any announcements relating to the future of that site are left to the owners," Mr Garwood said.
"While a centralised bus interchange is still an objective for the Council, our current focus is on the successful redevelopment of the Birchalls site."
The Examiner understands that a multi-storey hotel is the focus of the development on the car park site and that the Birchalls building would house an office block with space for state government departments.
The saga of the Birchalls car park has included a Federal Court case, an appeal, and a $60 million proposal by then-owner Don Allen, which the City of Launceston council knocked back because it had too many car parks.
In 2020, the council briefly agreed to be a guarantor for the purchase of the then $12 million car park and paid a $1.2 million deposit, which was ultimately returned.
