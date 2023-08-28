The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Developer says Birchalls car park purchase is progressing positively

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 28 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birchalls car park in the foreground and the former Birchalls building in the background.
Birchalls car park in the foreground and the former Birchalls building in the background.

The City of Launceston council and the developer behind a proposed significant development on the Birchalls car park site have talked up progress on redevelopments in the Launceston central business district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.