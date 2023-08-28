The NTFA have released their fixture dates and venues for the next weekend of premier and division one finals as football officially hits September.
Premier finals action kicked off at Youngtown Oval on Saturday with Old Scotch getting the better of South Launceston in the women's elimination final.
The Thistles will await the loser of Bridgenorth and Old Launcestonians, while South's maiden season in the top flight comes to an end.
The Bulldogs later found success with the men, after they beat Rocherlea in the qualifying final to set up a clash with Hillwood.
The Tigers will play Longford, with the reigning premiers winning a nail-biter against Bracknell on Sunday.
The NTCA Ground played host to an exhilarating day of division one football on Saturday.
Deloraine handed Meander Valley their first loss of the season and booked their spot in the grand final in the women's league, with the Sunettes set to play George Town in the preliminary final.
Old Scotch avoided the same fate as they continued their undefeated season.
The Thistles got the better of St Pats thanks to a dominant third quarter and await the winner of the Saints' clash against Lilydale at the newly-refurbished Blue Gum Park.
Full fixture list below:
