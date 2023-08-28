Ricky Ponting believes the final-day ball-change controversy has tainted one of the greatest Ashes series of all time.
Tasmania's former national captain is adamant a five-year-old ball may have been mistakenly used and even suspects England might have known this.
Visiting his home town to promote his wine range didn't stop Mowbray's finest from producing some vintage cricketing observations with the late drama at The Oval in July clearest in his sights.
With Australia pushing for a 3-1 victory, openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner had built an unbeaten 135-run opening partnership when the ball was changed and with it the tourists' fortunes.
Commentating on the series, Ponting was outspoken at the time and retains suspicions that the replacement ball was from a previous tour.
"I don't mind going on record and saying I don't think it was a 2023 cricket ball that was used after they changed," he said. "I reckon it was a mix-up, and they ended up using the 2018 ball on that last day.
"I've got the Aussie boys to dig deep into the data from 2019 on how much the ball moved (and it) was identical to what it was in that last day. So that to me, says that I don't think it was the same ball."
The ball change radically altered the contest as the English bowlers cashed in on new-found swing to seal a 49-run win and 2-2 series draw.
Ponting said the matter was the responsibility of the umpires but the English may have been complicit.
"It's got nothing to do with the English. The only thing I could be critical with them for is if they actually knew that it was - which they might have - and didn't say anything."
He said the matter could be easily resolved with an examination of the ball used.
"It can't be that hard to have a look at the ball and see, because there's a stamping on the side that tells you what year it is. Someone's got the ball. So it's not that hard to find out.
"So either Stuart Broad's got the ball for his last Test match or it's gone back into the box at the end of the game, but I haven't had anyone prove to me that the ball that was used is definitely a 2023 ball.
"I was on commentary at the time and the box of balls that the umpires were presented with just weren't the right condition balls in the box. Simple as that."
At the time Ponting called for an investigation into the ball change and he understood the manufacturer Dukes was looking into it.
Asked if he thought it had been swept under the carpet, he said: "I don't know. But I haven't heard an outcome to the investigation.
"It didn't make a lot of sense to me. I was vocal about it because the whole game changed there and then. Australia were none-for-135, potentially pushing on to win a Test match and then something like that happens which shouldn't happen.
"The whole face of the game and the series changes. We're talking about Ashes cricket here, we're talking about games on a knife's edge the whole time, where one bad shot or one great catch can sometimes be the difference in a game, and in a series.
"No one will ever tell me that that didn't have an impact on that game. England didn't look like getting a wicket before they changed the ball. So it ends up being 2-2 and England played well through the last three games, but it just doesn't sit well with me. It changed too much and too quickly."
As a former Test no.3, Ponting said Australia's top order were badly let down.
"Those batters deserve to be batting against an old ball, because they've worked their backsides off to get that ball into a state that it was and then all of a sudden they've got to go and face a brand new ball again and that's not right.
"Uzzie (Khawaja) went to the umpire straight away. The first ball he hit he went to them and said 'that is not the same ball, that's the hardest ball that I've faced for the entire series'. Now he opens the batting every game. And they said 'there's nothing we can do about it, that's the closest to the one that we changed from'.
"When you change a ball, you expect it's going to be harder, they're not going to change it to a softer one. But it can't be that contrasting to what they changed from.
"And if you watch the last wicket of the day, Alex Carey got out in the 95th over of that innings to a ball that swung (so) far. That just didn't happen at any other stage through the series with the 2023 ball."
Ponting hoped the controversy would not leave a lasting shadow on a series the equal of any he played in.
"It's going to go down as one of the all-time great Test series, no doubt about it. There were comparisons with 2005 the whole way through it. And in fact, it probably eclipsed 2005 with the way things finished off.
"There were swings and roundabouts in the first couple of games and then, from Headingley on, England were pretty dominant.
"Everyone talks about Bazball and the impact of their batters, but I thought our bowlers were pretty good. The disappointing part for me was our batting probably wasn't as good as it could have been in pretty good batting conditions."
