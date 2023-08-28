The Tasmanian Tigers have named a squad with more than 1000 games of international experience as they chase national glory.
After six weeks of training, playing squads have been selected with the men's featuring five current Kookaburras and three more ex-internationals.
Olympic medallists Eddie Ockenden, Josh Beltz and Tim Deavin headline an experienced men's squad which coach Stephen McMullen said is "a great mix of youth and experience".
He said the team will be built from the back and rely strongly on field goals.
"Our defence is world class and we plan on being the most miserly defence in the competition," McMullen said.
"Local players such as Rogers, McCausland, Larkin, White and Vickery have all been performing well in the PL competition and I look forward to seeing what they do when the opportunities arise for them. This group will be the backbone of the Tigers program for years to come.
"Field goals are a crucial need for us and the inclusion of Hazell as a striker is critical to this. We are also looking forward to full seasons from Welch and McCulloch who both missed last season with injury, as well as the continued development of Ruben Hoey who debuted with great excitement last season. This means our forward line has all the ingredients of being much more potent than last season."
Women's coach Tim Strapp is equally pleased with the squad he has put together.
"The athletes have been working hard over over the last six weeks and I have been pleased with how quickly the girls have learnt the technical and tactical behaviours we want to see as a team," he said.
"There has been a huge emphasis on building team culture and creating an environment that people really want to be a part of. It has been great watching the girls connect on a personal level.
"We have added internationals and one domestic import (Jade Smith) to the squad, as well as welcoming back Philly Bridley and Esmee Broekhuizen to our squad off the back of ACL injuries."
Training will continue up until the start of the season on October 6 which will include a dual squad training camp in the final week.
Men's: Joshua Beltz, Hayden Beltz, Joshua Brooks, Henry Chambers, Tim Deavin, Jeremy Edwards, Gobind Gill, Jeremy Hayward, Ehren Hazell, Ruben Hoey, Max Larkin, Joshua Mardell, Magnus McCausland, Sam McCulloch, Tyler McDonald, Joseph Murphy, Eddie Ockenden, Lachlan Rogers, Alex Shaw, Ewan Vickery, Jack Welch, Alistair White.
Women's: Philly Bridley, Esmee Broekhuizen, Maddison Brooks, Taylor Brooks, Lauren Canning, Madison Clark, Lucy Cooper, Evelyn Dalton, Beth Dobbie, Emily Donovan, Janelle Featherstone, Zayna Jackson, Jemma Kenworthy, Isabelle Kruimink, Kathryn Lane, Louise Maddock, Pipi Martos, Sarah McCambridge, Lucy Millington, Isabelle Sharman, Jade Smith, Camilla Vaughan.
