Two days of hectic junior footy grand finals action wrapped up at UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Sunday.
The Northern Tasmanian Junior Football Association's older-age groups played their season deciders after four finals had been held on Saturday.
South Launceston, Scottsdale and East Launceston were all triumphant on Sunday after the Saturday silverware had been shared around between Deloraine, South Launceston, East Coast Swans and Prospect.
South Launceston enjoyed a big win over Longford in the under-14 girls' decider.
Restricting their opponents to just one third-quarter Shealah Brown-Cross goal, the Bulldogs won 11.8 (74) to 1.2 (8).
Shakaya Blackwell and Aya Cottam led the way with four and three goals respectively as Indianna Leonard, Jasmine Hartley, Matilda Gear and Skye Toulmin also made it onto the scoresheet.
Blackwell, Cottam, Gear, Sophie Dean, Alexandra French and Anna Henderson were named as their best as Brown-Cross, Shannan McCallum, Brooklyn McCallum, India Hume, Indianna Ainslie and Bridie Peters led the way for the Tigers.
Scottsdale joined the winners' list with an 8.7 (55) to 6.5 (41) win over Longford in the under-16 division two grand final.
Remarkably, both sides went pointless in the premiership quarter while separated by just a point before the Magpies doubled their goal tally in the last.
Tom Hadley led the goal-kicking with five as Blake Hall (two) and Ben Cresswell also made it onto the scoresheet for Scottsdale while Lucas Ainslie, Aiden Barnes, Thomas Robinson, Kayden Tootell, Hunter McGee and Tommy Powe were the Tigers' best.
East Launceston beat Launceston in the under-17 girls' decider, 7.6 (48) to 4.2 (26).
Separated by just four points at the final change, the Blues were kept pointless in the final quarter.
Harriet Bingley (three), Poppy Pitchford (two), Ava Boyle and Meg Dennis were on the mark for East as captain Delta Witt (two), Marlea Ewart and Shania Templar replied for the Blues.
The under-16 boys division one teams had the honour of closing out the program with the grand final seeing South Launceston defeat Prospect 14.14 (98) to 7.4 (46).
Ethan Arnott (five), Toby Morrison, Sebastian Page (three each), Ryder Bugg (two) and Alex Towns kicked South's goals with Arnott,.Page, Lucas Wootton, Rowan Allen, Andre Brown-Cross and Ryan Double named their best.
Jensen Smith (three), Campbell Stingle and Brad Chenery (two each) responded for the Hawks whose best were Stingle, Isaac Smedley, Koby White, Hudson Langerak, Brock Devine and Alex Hampton.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.