Lilydale midfielder Thane Bardenhagen has delivered a performance of the highest order as Lilydale cruised to a 15.17 (107) to 5.3 (33) victory against Perth in the NTFA division one first semi-final.
The Demons on-baller booted three first-half goals and was simply everywhere as he racked up possessions against a Perth outfit which was missing club best and fairest winner Will Haley to an ankle injury.
Lilydale coach Corey Lockett said when Bardenhagen performs the way he did, there aren't many better in the business.
"He kicked goals and was pretty much playing midfield most of the day and had plenty of the ball as he usually does, but he's shown today that he's a class above most of the rest of the comp on days like today, especially in finals," he said.
Signs were ominous for the Magpies from the outset as Sonny Whiting threatened to win the game in the first 10 minutes.
A set-shot goal from 40-metres out was quickly followed by an early contender for goal of the day, with the experienced forward bursting through a forward-50 stoppage before snapping it well.
Whiting then turned provider as he produced an incisive in-board kick that allowed Jake O'Loughlin to run into an open goal.
"I thought he was going to finish the day with a heavy bag, but they probably started putting a bit more time into him," Lockett said of Whiting.
"He's also a class above around the forward-50, he's always able to pull something off at any point."
The Magpies responded with a much-needed steadier thanks to full-forward Ben Elmer who slotted it home from a 45-degree angle, but Demons marksman Trent Griggs replied shortly after.
Taking a four-goal lead into the first change, Lilydale showed no signs of slowing down in the second.
Daniel Viney roved the pack well for his first goal of the day before Bardenhagen would get his second major in fine style.
Running back with the flight, the midfielder took a clean mark, played on and then banged it through the big sticks from 50m out.
The Demons enjoyed control of most of the quarter with Perth's only goal coming as a result of Matthew Warren intercepting an errant kick.
The half was then capped off for the home crowd and Bardenhagen as he produced his third and best goal of the day.
Initially taking a mark at centre wing, Lilydale's number eight sprinted ahead of the ball and made himself an option to receive the ball 50m out.
After being honoured, he went back and produced a beautiful kick from the edge of the arc as the goal umpire barely moved.
With the margin at 45 points, the game was not over at the main break, but Lockett did admit he had an eye on next Saturday's match: a preliminary final against St Pats.
"It was hard to keep the mindset on the day especially knowing after last week where we had a lead and cooked that," he said.
"We made a few precautions with keeping players off in the second half because there is only a six-day break before St Pats so we've got to make sure we get everything right."
Perth showed fight in the third term, with the duo of Jakob Williams and Josiah Burling performing solidly throughout the day.
Williams was rewarded with a goal and Elmer managed a second but the quarter once again belonged to Lilydale largely thanks to inclusion Jimmy Storay, who played Lockett's usual role of intercept defender to great effect.
"It's the first time he's played back in a few years for us, but he's just given us that flexibility that he can play everywhere," Lockett said.
"He's another senior voice on the field, we're a pretty experienced side when we have blokes like him in our side and playing quarterback-type roles."
Having lost all three contests with the Saints this season ahead of next weekend's match in George Town, Lockett said it was handy to bring in as much momentum as possible.
"We've probably felt we've been in all three games and had chances to win all three of them," he said.
"Most importantly, last week, we definitely thought we probably should've won that game but I'd take that as a positive. I think it gives the group full confidence that we can go into next week and play four quarters of footy and we can get the job done."
