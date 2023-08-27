Politicians and aggrieved voters say they will fight the proposed stadium at Macquarie Point to the bitter end.
About 100 people gathered in Launceston's Civic Square for a "Yes AFL Team, No Stadium" rally, where they heard from speakers including politicians Jacqui Lambie, Rosalie Woodruff, Ruth Forrest, Meg Webb and Lara Alexander.
The Jacqui Lambie Network senator played to the northern audience, claiming Launceston was the state's football capital and the franchise deal amounted to "blackmail".
"Since when did the southerners become experts on AFL?" Ms Lambie said.
"It's always been said the capital of AFL in Tasmania is bloody Launceston.
"If you want to spend money on a stadium, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the one you've got over there, perfectly positioned."
Ms Lambie said it was highly likely the $715 million price tag would balloon to beyond $1 billion, and the money would be better-spent on health or education.
The Tasmanian Greens leader said the rally was a "middle finger" to the state government, and called on her parliamentary colleagues in the Labor party to block any stadium-related bill.
"The premier has thrown his whole energy behind building baubles for the AFL," Dr Woodruff said.
"We are going to make sure that stadium is never built.
"The premier never asked Tasmanians what our views were. It's the biggest infrastructure investment project in the history of Tasmania and they didn't even get Treasury advice."
Ms Webb said there was an "utter lack of credibility" to the stadium's business case, while Ms Alexander said it was important to scrutinise every aspect of the AFL deal and hold the government to account.
Ms Forrest urged those in attendance to continue to "make their voices heard" and attempt to sway their local representatives, as stadium-relevant legislation had to pass both houses of parliament.
Several statements, including one from Labor leader Rebecca White which criticised a lack of transparency and the "blank cheque" given to the AFL were also read to the crowd.
Rally organiser Lindsay Hickam said those in attendance were not against the stadium in all circumstances, rather there were more pressing issues that needed funding.
Mr Hickam said the state "deserved" an AFL team, but that should not be contingent on the stadium deal particularly when UTAS Stadium and Bellerive Oval had served the state's sporting needs to date.
"The government forgot its core responsibility, which is its people," he said.
"It's all well and good to build shiny new stadiums, but not when you've got a health crisis or homelessness crisis or housing crisis.
"We've got roads in disrepair and the worst education outcomes in the country. They've taken their eyes off the ball."
The rally organiser said although it had been presented as a fait accompli, the fight against the stadium was far from finished.
"I don't think [Jeremy Rockliff] is listening, and that's at his own peril," Mr Hickam said.
"It's going to affect the Liberal Party at the next election for sure. There are a lot of people out there that are against this for many reasons.
"It can't be a team at all costs."
Lyons MP Guy Barnett said the state government remained "committed" to the AFL team and stadium as it would "grow the state's economy, with funds reinvested in health, education and housing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.