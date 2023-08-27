A sold-out acting workshop from "one of Australia's finest directors" was a "revelation" for its participants who were looking to make the leap from stage to screen.
The two-day Acting 2 Camera workshop from writer and producer Vicki Madden hoped to bridge the gap between grassroots Tassie theatre actors and television and film.
The first of what is a planned series of workshops was held at Launceston College on the August 26 weekend and attracted aspiring stars from Launceston, Hobart and even Sydney.
Run under Madden's production company, Sweet Potato Films, the masterclass was led by award-winning director Sian Davies of Black Snow and Offspring fame.
"Coming to Launceston has confirmed what I have already learned: there is so much talent here," Davies said.
"I feel privileged and gratified to see how much progress the actors have made in their work and how much they've enjoyed the process.
"What I think they've taken away is the lesson that it's more important to be inside the reality of the scene emotionally than to think about how you're going to say the line.
"Actors are incredibly brave people, because they actually feel the feelings that we don't want to feel so we can laugh at them or cry with them in stories.
"The camera loves that emotional truth and they just need to bring it out."
Actors Travis Hennessy and Aaron Beck took part in the two-day course which focused on the technical aspects of the craft.
Hennesy - who is also a theatre maker and teacher at Launceston College - said he couldn't recall an opportunity like this ever being presented to local actors.
"To have Sian and Vicki here and to hear their insights, it's extraordinary," Hennesy said.
"There's no training opportunities [in Launceston] and you don't even know where to look for something like this.
For Beck - a regular with Encore Theatre Group and who will appear in their upcoming production of The Boy from Oz - said the workshop gave him huge confidence in Tasmania's film industry.
"The potential of Tasmania as a scenic location is finally becoming known," Beck said, referring to shows like Amazon Prime's series Deadloch and ABC's Bay of Fires.
"There's a gap between that and the actors because these opportunities are few and far between."
Future workshops are on the cards for Launceston and around the state under the banner of Sweet Potato Films, which will cover screenwriting, camera technical work and other facets of the film and television industry.
Madden - who was showrunner for two supernatural drama series: the Logie Award winning The Kettering Incident and The Gloaming, both filmed entirely in Tasmania - said she was so proud to have brought the first workshop to life.
"I want to bring other people down to share their expertise with the actors here," Madden said.
"It's just been great to have something now happening in the north, which I feel like has been needed for a long time."
