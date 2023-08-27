Tasmanians are being urged to familiarise themselves with the range of health treatment pathways available, as pressure builds on emergency departments around the state.
Since the Launceston Medical Centre's Urgent Care Centre opened in late July, more than 1000 Tasmanians have passed through, including patient Jackie Hannaford who came to the clinic after slicing her finger open.
"It was only a small thing but I couldn't do much to patch my finger up after cutting it with secateurs, it was a bit of a mess so I came here," Ms Hannaford said.
In a separate incident three weeks ago, Ms Hannaford said she waited 12 hours to be treated at the LGH emergency ward.
Launceston Medical Centre managing director Jerome Muir-Wilson said 90 per cent of patients who came through were "appropriate."
"One per cent or 13 patients out of that 1000 are category two, or urgent chest pains, and they're really best dealt with at emergency," Dr Muir-Wilson said.
"But we're able to manage a number of those without needing to go to hospital.
"There's probably only a handful of patients each day we've had to turn away that are more suited to general practice."
He said as more people became aware of the clinic, they would need to work with the state government to ensure it was sustainable moving forward.
"As we've seen in emergency, I think it's all of us playing our role and they've been good partners so far; we're only in early days," he said.
Dr Muir-Wilson said the shortage of GP's in Tasmania was a "real problem."
"I'm a GP three days a week and my wait times are well over a month, we try our best to get in our regulars but sometimes there's only so much urgency in the day," Dr Muir-Wilson said.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said it was "absolutely correct" that the LGH, and hospitals across the state had increased pressure when it came to emergency departments.
"Four out of 10 Tasmanians when they present at the emergency department are not urgent and not emergency," Mr Barnett said.
"This is a very important point and we are designing a better health system every day, and that's why we put record funding into health to ensure that we have a better health system."
Labor member for Elwick Josh Willie said bed block and the hospital system in Tasmania was "in crisis."
"It's the state government that has presided over that and failed to invest in hospital beds and staff to move patients safely through the hospital system," Mr Willie said.
"We have too many stories of Tasmanians sitting in emergency departments waiting for hours before they receive the care they deserve."
