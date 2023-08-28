Travel with Metro Tasmania in the middle of the day and be surprised how few people are on a huge bus.
It would appear that there is a simple and obvious solution to ending the unreliability problem we are now seeing.
MTT will know which services are barely used, instead of a bus, send a taxi along those routes.
On the rare occasions when there are too many people on a stop, call up a second taxi.
Max Chugg, Prospect
New South Wales is moving closer to banning conversion practices thanks to MP, Alex Greenwich, conversion practice bill.
Queensland, Victoria and the ACT have already banned such practices.
But after a commitment from Premier Jeremy Rockliff in May last year the Tasmanian Government has gone very quiet.
LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians who are vulnerable to conversion practices can't wait for the Tasmanian Government to resolve its internal disputes. They need protection now!
If Tasmania delays any more, conversion perpetrators who have been thrown out of their own state will move here to continue harming LGBTIQA+ people.
If the Government won't act, other parties and independents should.
Trenton Hoare, South Hobart
In 2015 the Liberal Government's Minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton personally intervened to stop a French au pair being deported after his office was lobbied.
I'm sure the Labor Government's Immigration Minister Andrew Giles would be compassionate enough to intervene to the much more worthy Dan Thi Tran and her family.
Please lobby to him on behalf of this family.
Rodney Tuck, Katoomba
It is unusual for a state school to have an old scholar's association, but the newly formed Hobart City High School (amalgamation of New Town/Ogilvie High Schools) is one such example.
With a proposed $20 million infrastructure upgrade of the New Town campus, juxtaposed with the transition to co-education, a long-term Principal is essential to oversee such a transformative process.
The old scholar's association are hopeful of expanding a mentoring program, which may endeavour to provide for example, an essential confidence and belief in a student's ever-changing life through different, guided experiences.
The sport of surfing, which has recently gained gender equity and equality, maybe one option for the new co-educational institution to pursue?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
I was surprised to learn that, despite a high rainfall Winter, our dam levels are 45 per cent.
Is this through power sales to Victoria?
If so it is a grievous fault, particularly when Tasmania is unable to commit 50MW of power to allow the Boyer paper mill to convert to electricity from coal.
I see this as a sellout and that the Marinus link will also not be a positive contributor to Tasmania and Tasmanians.
It's time for this government to fess up and start working for Tasmania.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
I read with interest the shadow minister for fisheries (Janie Finlay) comments ( August 24) pertaining to the alleged mismanagement of our recreational fisheries over the past ten years whilst under the oversight of the state Liberal government.
That said, as a keen recreational fisher, I and many others must be wondering when, over that same ten year period Labor raised these concerns in parliament.
What alternative policies did they put forth at state election time in relation to their concerns on this issue?
One thing is clear, both major parties need to improve their oversight of our recreational fisheries and truly value it's worth to not just our economy but also our "Tasmanian way of life".
Todd Lambert, Devon Hills
The speed cameras are out- great. Mind you, the fines should be really high, $3000 would be a good deterrent.
But what about the red lighters? Time and time again on the corner of Forster Street and Invermay Road, and Forster street and Holbrook street; honestly it's a big problem.
Up to four cars at once always do the red lights.
It's an accident waiting to happen, day in and day out. Where are the red light cameras?
And every second vehicle has one headlight or tail light. What happened to the vehicle inspections?
Anne Noy, Invermay
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.