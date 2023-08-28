The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the Editor | Taxis for buses and more federal support for Vietnamese family

By Letters to the Editor
August 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Thi Tran and Lam Vo Vo family in crisis Mekong restaurant. Picture Rod Thompson
Dan Thi Tran and Lam Vo Vo family in crisis Mekong restaurant. Picture Rod Thompson

TRADE EMPTY BUSES FOR TAXIS

Travel with Metro Tasmania in the middle of the day and be surprised how few people are on a huge bus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.