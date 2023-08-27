The Examiner
Mount George mountain bikers to get benefit of six unit accommodation

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated August 28 2023 - 7:38am, first published 4:00am
Mountain bikers heading to Mount George will soon wake up to trails on their doorstep, after George Town Council gave approval to a six-unit visitor accommodation facility.

