Mountain bikers heading to Mount George will soon wake up to trails on their doorstep, after George Town Council gave approval to a six-unit visitor accommodation facility.
All councillors present at the August meeting voted in favour of the application to develop the vacant lot at 193 Mount George Road, which also includes provisions for a coffee stand.
The lot is within the rural resources zone, and in a report council officers noted its proximity to the Mount George lookout and mountain bike tracks and as such accommodation to support tourism was a good use.
The officers said the alternative use was agriculture, however those prospects were limited due to topography and existing council bylaws.
The application received one objection during the time plans were exhibited, with the resident raising numerous concerns.
These included the fact that the site was within the Scenic Protection Area and development would detract from the mountain's natural beauty and that lighting and reflections from solar panels would be an eyesore.
The representor also claimed the coffee stand would draw customers away from businesses in the George Town CBD, however council officers noted "competition between business operators is not a planning matter".
Council officers also said the development would mostly be obscured by existing vegetation, and the development would be confined to an area of the site that was already cleared.
Councillors had nothing but positive things to say about the project, and councillor Winston Mason said the accommodation would complement the existing tourist attractions.
"It's going to be a quality installation that will supplement the bike track really well," Cr Mason said.
"It's in a great location, it's a great concept and I think it will be well received."
Mayor Greg Kieser also spoke in favour of the project, saying project proponents had shown some "creative thinking".
"I think this will add to the rich fabric of what we're trying to create in our community and I sense that there's broad support," Cr Kieser said.
