"Oh, the places you'll go", the things that you'll see, when watching Scotch Oakburn College's newest production, Seussical: The Musical.
The exuberant, cavorting world of the Pulitzer Prize winning children's author, Dr. Seuss, will take stage form on opening night this Wednesday, August 30, at the Princess Theatre.
Students from Scotch Oakburn will take on roles as characters in an "unforgettable musical caper" that collides the worlds of Seuss's best-loved books, from Cat in the Hat to I don't like Green Eggs and Ham.
In Seussical, audiences follow the story of an innocent elephant, Horton, as he discovers a speck of dust that he claims contains a tiny civilisation of "Whos", including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks".
Accosted by admonishing naysayers who don't believe in "such absurd notions" - like the Sour Kangaroo - Horton has an uphill battle to prove that he really does hear a Who.
Seussical director Renee Bakker, whose work can be seen with local company IO Performance, said the musical was an "underdog story of sticking to your beliefs" but with layers of excitement on top.
"It's full of fun in its costumes, its props and its performances," Bakker said.
"But, with all Dr. Seuss there's a bit of a message, with everything from climate change to overcoming ridicule or being mocked.
Nearly 60 students have stage roles, with more having worked behind the scenes creating props and sets since February, when the production began.
The new musical is the college's latest theatre outing, having produced renditions of Shrek: the Musical and Back to the '80s in the past.
Horton, played by student Sam Jones, is the productions beating heart according to his cast-mates, who said he has "taken on Horton's supportive spirit" in everything he does.
"It's great to play him, because he's a very sweet guy," Jones said.
"But what I really love is interacting with my fellow cast members and being a pivotal person for them; someone who they can go to if they have problems or if they need to talk.
"I feel like I got to embody Horton in that way by being a friend to the cast members."
Alongside Bella Wilson as the selfish, vain Mayzie La Bird - who gifts Horton her egg after believing she's "not a good parent" - and Isla Lifshen as the Sour Kangaroo, Jones makes up the core cast; though the production is a "true ensemble" with more roles like the Cat in the Hat, Jojo and more having their share of the stage-light.
"La Bird is flamboyant and out there with this level of confidence that could almost look tacky if you weren't into the role," Wilson said.
Productions of Seussical have played on Broadway and London's West End, with the Scotch rendition being musically directed by Sian Parry and Andy Prideaux alongside choreography by Kathryn Gray.
And of the singers, Lifshen as the Sour Kangaroo was the most lauded by her co-stars who said her "extraordinary voice" with energy and presence.
"It's probably one of my favourite roles I've ever done just because I really liked the style of music and the way that it suits my voice," Lifshin said.
The school has previously performed renditions of Shrek the Musical and Back to the '80s.
Seussical is one of several high-calibre productions coming out of Launceston's colleges in past months, and this will be the second time it has been performed by a local school.
Scotch Oakburn College's production of Seussical: The Musical opens at the Princess Theatre from 7.00pm on Wednesday, August 30, for a four-day run ending Sunday, September 2.
Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.