Mobile gun collection sites are set to come to the North East to stop them "falling into the wrong hands".
The Tasmania Police initiative makes it easier for Tasmanians to surrender firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, or imitation firearms, without being prosecuted for possession.
This includes firearms that you may not have the correct permit for.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Felix Ellis said unregistered or otherwise illegal firearms were a key concern as they could fall into "the wrong hands".
The minister said there were also opportunities to dispose of illegal or unwanted weapons through the permanent amnesty.
"If you have items to surrender but you're unable or uncomfortable to take items to the amnesty, please phone police and collection can be organised," Mr Ellis said.
"There are no penalties associated with surrendering firearms during an amnesty regardless of how they may have come into people's possession."
Anybody surrendering weapons at an amnesty location is asked to drive to the site and leave the items in their car and notify officers on site.
Mr Ellis said the officers will then handle the retrieval and disposal of the items.
"Please, don't walk up to an amnesty location carrying a firearm," Mr Ellis said.
On Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 amnesty sites will be set up at the following locations.
September 2:
September 3:
