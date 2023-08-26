Old Scotch have continued their unbeaten season with only the grand final to play after they beat St Pats 13.11 (89) to 8.9 (57) in the NTFA division one second semi-final.
Thistles coach Brayley Coombes reflected on the 32-point win, saying the club had found a new level since the death of club legend Geoff 'Soss' Price.
"It's been a pretty tough couple of weeks for our footy club losing Sossy, he was a massive part of my life and a huge part of our footy club," he said.
"We've obviously honoured him in several ways, but I think his tragic passing has probably brought the footy club back together."
With the finals atmosphere well and truly alive from the outset, neither side were willing to give an inch in front of a vocal crowd.
The first goal came from some over-eagerness from the Saints, with a 50-metre penalty putting John McKenzie at the goal-line.
Saints coach Jake Laskey was then sent to the bench for 15 minutes after an off-the-ball incident earned him a yellow card.
Holding a 14-point lead at the first break, the second quarter began similarly to the opener with Charlie Eastoe converting from point-blank range after a 50m penalty.
The Thistles followed that up with a penetrating centre clearance which Connor Bryant got on the end of, as he snapped accurately from the top of the goal-square for his second of the day.
Finding themselves in a hole much the same as the week prior, the Saints began to problem solve as they worked their way back from conceding five of the first six goals.
Laskey - who had recently been allowed to re-enter the match - put himself a kick behind play and began to play the role of quarterback to great effect.
An Ethan Conway goal and Brayden Claridge's second soon had the visitors just 12 points down at NTCA Ground at the main break, although Julian James did appear to suffer a leg injury which would end his day.
"We were pretty disappointed with our second quarter," Coombes said.
"There were just a couple of things internally that we really focused on fixing and to the boys' credit they understood where we were falling down and had the ability to flick the switch to make sure that our systems and structures were holding up."
Fletcher Seymour showed all the class of a Tasmanian State League club best and fairest winner early in the third as he shimmied past two would-be tacklers before steadying for a major.
Brad Dodds, who was fresh off a stellar qualifying final, responded well with an accurate set-shot from 40m out.
From there, the quarter belonged to Old Scotch.
Josh Matthews began the run of seven majors in a row, with a 50m bomb from Eastoe, Bryant's third and two from Jackson Young the highlights for the hosts.
In among the goals, St Pats' discipline was beginning to unravel with Zeik Johnston and Tom Hilder shown green cards, before Laskey's second reportable offence meant he was red carded, leaving the Saints with 17 players on the field for the next 15 minutes.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Jacob Perkins finished the quarter off on a positive note for the Saints after he kicked accurately around his body.
"Our focus is we're here to play football, that's the name of the sport so our discipline is what we really pride ourselves on," Coombes said, reflecting on the third term.
The Thistles, who led by 50 early in the last, appeared to put the cue in the rack with St Pats kicking all three goals of the quarter.
Kyle Harper won a foot race to the ball to dribble it home, Luke Walsh converted a set-shot from 35m out and Claridge finished the day off by capitalising from a mistake to boot his third of the day with a low skidder from the 50m arc.
