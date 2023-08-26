North Launceston produce big win despite 'missing opportunities'

North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer admitted his side "left a few goals on the table" in their 19.19 (133) to 5.1 (31) win over Glenorchy at KGV.
The Bombers kicked four goals in the first quarter before managing 3.9 in the second, bouncing back with seven in the third before 3.4 to finish the match off.
"I thought we did some really good things," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Our mids were super and got the ball forward and anytime Glenorchy went forward, I thought our mids were really good.
"We probably just left a few goals on the table, we missed a few gettable ones but anytime you travel to Hobart and get a 100-point win you take it, knowing that we probably missed a few good opportunities to really boost our percentages and give us a chance for top."
The win puts the Bombers four premiership points and 16 per cent behind the ladder-leading Kingborough, meaning they would have to rely on a heavy Tigers loss to Clarence and a strong win over North Hobart to take top spot.
Cox-Goodyer was pleased to be playing "good footy" at the right time of the year, with captain Ben Simpson putting in yet another strong performance, alongside fellow midfielder Blade Sulzberger.
The 19-year-old, who was one of North Launceston's 19 debutants in the 2021 season, has been having an "underrated season" according to his coach.
"I think he probably flies under the radar a little bit in terms of our midfield," he said.
"We've got Simpson, [Nathan] Pearce and [Jack] Avent running through there, so Blade is probably looked at as the fourth mid but especially over the last five or six weeks, he's really starting to put his stamp on a game.
"He kicked two goals today and probably would have had close to 25 and they're all damaging disposals, he doesn't get junk touches around the back - so he's developing."
Leading the Peter Hudson Medal, Cox-Goodyer booted four goals, as did Nathan Pearce, while debutant David Summers kicked his first major.
The 16-year-old, who joined North from South Launceston this season, nailed a set-shot to kick the first goal of the second quarter and was immediately swamped by teammates.
"He's not shy old Dave, he's got a bit of confidence," Cox-Goodyer said with a laugh. "The boys got around him and it was a really good moment."
