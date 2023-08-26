Old Scotch have moved through to the next round of NTFAW premier finals after they beat South launceston 5.4 (34) to 3.4 (22) in the elimination final.
The Thistles led at every break at Youngtown Oval with a three-goal second term the most damaging as they moved out to an 18-point lead.
The third-placed side added one more major in the third but had kept South to just one for the match at the final change.
Old Scotch coach Dean Smith said his side did well to set up the win early in the piece.
"We got a good start early and we had a really good second quarter which is what was talked about before the game. We know it's in the finals to get that lead early in case there's a bit of a comeback," he said.
The Bulldogs tried valiantly to make that happen, kicking two unanswered goals in the final term, but the margin was too great to overcome.
"South came back a bit to their credit, but there was never enough time. We didn't want to go back into our shells and just defend, we wanted to continue to attack," Smith said.
There were five individual goal-kickers for the Thistles, with Rubi Healey, April Pitt, Madeleine Pitt and India Viney hitting the scoreboard alongside best-on-ground performer Daisy Willows.
"Daisy was quite dominant in the midfield more from the point of view of just her attack on the footy and contested footy is second to none," Smith said.
Also in the best for Old Scotch were India Viney, Chelsea Wynne-Allen, Maisie Edwards, Eliza Matthews and Amelia Braithwaite, while South's best were Liana Freestone, Lucy Sulzberger, Monique Sawyer, Taylah Weldon, Hannah Viney and Grace Gillow.
With a clean bill of health declared following the match, the Thistles will now sweat on the fitness of skipper Chloe Pitt who has two weeks to recover from injury before the preliminary final.
"It gives us a chance to assess whether she's right to come back or whether she's done for the season, so we'll assess her, I'd imagine that she won't be right, but she has a couple of weeks and you never know what could happen in finals," Smith said.
Old Scotch will have the week off next Saturday and will await the loser of the second semi-final clash between Bridgenorth and Old Launcestonians.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.