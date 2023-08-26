It was a coup for northern builders at Master Builders Tasmania Awards for Excellence on Saturday night, taking home a slew of awards including young builder, residential builder and commercial builder.
Northern Tasmanian company Zanetto Builders' Kyle Zanetto was awarded young builder of the year, Inhabit Construction claimed the residential builder of the year and Vos Construction & Joinery took out commercial builder of the year.
Vos also won the health facility award and renovation/fit-out ($5 million - $10 million) for the Launceston General Hospital's acute medical unit.
Fairbrother Construction's impressive refurbishment of the former TasTAFE Drysdale campus into a new administration and education building at 39 Frankland Street won best renovation/ fit-out over $10 million.
"It shows just how strong our industry is in the north that three of the major categories all went to local builders," Master Builders Tasmania chief executive Matthew Pollock said.
"It is with great pride that we acknowledge the exceptional accomplishments of this year's winners and finalists.
"Their achievements in the face of unprecedented challenges are truly commendable, and they have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence."
Other winners in the north included 3D Construction and Developments, A2 Kitchens and Joinery and My Build Collective.
The annual awards night showcases its members' "innovation, quality and craftmanship", and has been doing so since 1991 to promote "excellence in Tasmania's housing and construction industry".
The Master Builder's Awards for Excellence has roughly 40 categories across the residential, commercial and civil construction spheres.
