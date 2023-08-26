Lauderdale have finished their season with an impressive 12.11 (83) to 9.3 (57) win over Launceston at Windsor Park.
Dealt the bye in round 21, the Bombers overcame a slow start before kicking 12 of the next 15 majors to finish their home-and-away campaign with six wins.
However, the Blues all but qualified for their fifth consecutive finals series after Clarence defeated fifth-placed North Hobart by 55 points.
Coach Mitch Thorp described it as "bizarre circumstances".
"To lose is disappointing but then to make finals is uplifting at the same time given at the start of the year if you'd said 'you'd qualify for finals', I would've taken it in a heartbeat," he said.
"We've just got to look at North Launnie - they dropped a year, missed finals and then bounced back rapidly.
"We've tried to regenerate, not miss finals and bounce back, so we're pleased that that's a base level for us."
Sam Siggins and Nat Franklin had massive days for Lauderdale, having 41 and 35 disposals respectively as Launceston missed the likes of Brodie Palfreyman and Jobi Harper.
"We've probably lost just over a fraction too many cattle to be good over four quarters," Thorp said.
"We were good in patches today, the first 15 minutes we were super and I thought the last 15 were really good and we've got to find a way quickly to be able to play four quarters.
"And when things aren't going our way, not let it hit the scoreboard as much as it did."
The Blues burst out of the blocks with the first four goals as Thorp, Liam Jones, Dylan Riley and Lockie Presnell all found the big sticks.
However, it would be a long time between drinks for their next one, with Lauderdale providing a quick response in the 17th minute through Ned Shaw.
Jason Gridley hit the scoreboard next before the Bombers' experienced outfit of Allen Christensen, Bryce Walsh and Michael Blackburn all combined as the latter scored back-to-back goals.
After a quarter of two halves, Thorp wanted his group to fix their centre clearances and tackle technique following several high free-kicks in the first term.
However, Walsh was collected high by Josh Gillow early in the second quarter, which immediately saw the heat rise in the contest.
Both sides only produced one major in the arm-wrestle of a second quarter, with Bombers' coach Christensen and Blues' stand-in skipper Jake Hinds kicking goals for a four-point half-time margin.
The visitors did not take long to add to it as Fletcher Hooker goaled within the first minute before Lauderdale's AFL experience shone through with Siggins and Christensen putting the Bombers 22 points in front.
Having played in almost every position throughout the game, Jamieson House provided a much-needed goal for the Blues but a running Rhys Sutton, a snapping Bryce Walsh and Christensen's third all answered back - putting the pressure straight on the home side.
Down by 35 points at the final break, Thorp wanted his side to get some momentum and play with "polish and poise" but Ned Shaw on the run saw the Bombers draw first blood.
However, they were able to deliver on Thorp's hope, kicking three consecutive goals to finish the contest as Liam Jones found the sticks before tapping one on to Avery Thomas and Bailey Gillow goaled.
Gillow's output was one that really impressed his coach on a day where they "were a bit light on".
"He had 11 tackles, 14 contested disposals, he's not a big boy but he really desperately wanted to play well for his footy club," he said.
"Jake Hinds led pretty well ... after losing a couple of A-graders in Palf and Harper, Jake is second in the goal-kicking in the competition and the fact he can go in the middle is testament to his skill set."
