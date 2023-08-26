Launceston's Fine Wine Fair the toast of the town

Connoisseurs and enthusiastic amateurs sampled - and swigged - their share of rieslings and reds from more than 30 producers at the Launceston Wine Fair over the weekend.
The Saturday event enticed about 500 people to the Boathouse Centre to meet with winemakers, craft beer brewers and the new addition of cider producers and their products.
The Fair - which has run for almost 30 years - also welcomed Australian cricket darling and Launceston's own Ricky Ponting and his wines for the second year running.
Tasmanian Wine Centre general manager and event organiser Michael Johnstone this year's turnout was bigger and better than ever, especially with a "local legend" in tow.
"Ricky certainly draws a crowd but as always the regulars keep returning every year for the mainland and Tasmanian mix of produce," Mr Johnstone said.
"For those who come every year, they're excited by that opportunity to try a little something from everywhere but for those new to wine it's also a great learning experience."
The Wine Fair - which hosts one event in Launceston and another in Hobart - has also acted as an annual fundraiser for Guide Dogs Australia since 2016, with all funds from the day heading directly to the charity.
This year's event hosted more than 200 wines from its 30 producers, many Tasmanian; but a few notable inclusions were South Australia's d'Areberg wines as well as a Launceston favourite: Josef Chromy.
However, the star of the show was undoubtedly Ponting and his wines, which plucked their names - and their grapes - from Tasmanian spots.
"We haven't got a winery as such, so we're buying grapes from South Australia and Tassie, places like McLaren Vale and other premium regions in Australia," Ponting said.
"And sometimes it's hard to get grapes from one or two growers so what I often do is literally go door knocking around Tassie trying to get them to sell!"
Ponting said his love for wine came later in life but it was "now such a big part of it" having started his producing business four years ago.
"I think the beauty of wine is really that you create memories around it," he said.
"Either a memory makes you drink wine, or you have wine sitting around the table with mates or family."
