The program for the highly anticipated NORTH festival was released this week, which will once again transform the heart of Launceston into a haven for culinary enthusiasts.
Now in its third year, the festival aims to "elevate Launceston's gastronomic landscape to new heights".
Launceston Central executive officer Amanda McEvoy said the two-week program promised a curated ensemble of events, experiences and menus which would "embody the spirit of the city's vibrant food culture".
"As we enter the third year of NORTH Festival, it's evident that this platform has become a cornerstone for local businesses to shine, while showcasing our distinctive Tasmanian food culture," Ms McEvoy said.
"With unwavering support from our business community, we're confident that the festival will continue to evolve into a highly anticipated annual tradition."
The festival caters to all ages, with special activities planned for kids, including junior Masterchef experiences, a spring floral installation and a pizza making workshop for the whole family.
A number of Launnie favourites are involved too, such as the Metz and Brisbane Street Bistro, as well as bars like Tenebris, The Royal Oak and Kingsway bar.
Launceston Central people and promotions manager Madi Biggelaar said the festival served as a testament to the innovative and community-centric approach of Northern Tasmania's hospitality professionals.
"NORTH Festival not only introduces patrons to delectable new menu offerings featuring Northern Tasmanian produce, but also deepens the symbiotic relationship between eateries and suppliers," Ms Biggelaar said.
"The festival recently earned the distinguished Mainstreet Australia Award for best main street place activation, event or initiative 2023, further cementing its significance in enhancing the vibrancy of Launceston's urban landscape."
NORTH festival runs from October 11 to 25, and the full program can be found at northfestival.com.au.
