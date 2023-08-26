At age 18 I owned a lovely FC station wagon in 1976. It had a 179 motor, plastic still on the back seat. Curtains!
However traffic congestion was so bad back then, my girl and I rode old pushies in preference. To the uni, The State Cinema, all from the top of Liverpool St.
Now, a stadium, a uni in the city and no public buses.
Good luck getting to the game.
Ultimately, deceit, arrogance, and error of judgement led the former prime minister to be dethroned.
The present Prime Minister is walking the same precarious path in respect to the Voice referendum.
The recruitment of major sporting bodies, national institutions, major banks, big business, the media, and now mass doorknocking, to influence the public to vote 'Yes' in the forthcoming referendum, is to be deplored.
All of these organisations should butt out, and let the people decide.
The 'Yes' and 'No' arguments have been clearly documented by the Electoral Commission - without comment, or bias - as it should be.
The public is not stupid, and are capable of making informed decisions.
The gloss of the Prime Minister is now tarnished by his tactics, and his credibility under question, in the same manner as was his predecessor.
This is causing as much division in society, as the referendum itself.
This has been an error of judgement, for division will remain - regardless of the outcome.
You weren't there when the first fleet arrived. You weren't there when Terra Nullius was declared.
You weren't there when the massacres occurred. You weren't there when bands of Indigenous men were chained by the neck to each other.
You weren't there when the children were stolen. You weren't there when police brutality was the norm. You weren't there when the flour was poisoned.
You weren't there when the constitution was approved by referendum in 1900 and no mention was made of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
But you are here now. Our history cannot be changed but it can still be made.
Vote Yes!
As greyhound owners and trainers, my husband and I raced greyhounds many years ago and it seems to me that a very few ignorant people are conducting a witch hunt on the industry.
We as owners and many others out there have always known what wonderful dogs they are. They actually love to run and socialise at the track, are usually very friendly and on the whole are extremely well looked after.
Also it is worth mentioning that a day in the life of a greyhound trainer with multiple racers is busy and long, especially race day so how about stopping and thinking about the person is just going about his or her business.
Nerise Routledge, Ravenswood
I agree that the Greens' day is coming with the changeover of staff and different issues (The Examiner, August 27).
I also think that part of their resurgence is precisely because the Federal ALP has lost the plot on environmentalism: still opening gas and coal mines with climate change ramping up!
Further their huge subsidies to the fossil fuel industry borders on a crime against the human race itself.
As for state Labor, I had high hopes but now David O'Byrne has put his personal ambitions ahead of party cohesion. How selfish.
Why don't Aboriginal People object to mass immigration,continually making them a smaller and smaller fraction of our society?
