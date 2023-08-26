Deloraine have qualified for the NTFAW division one grand final after they held on to beat fast-finishing Meander Valley 5.1 (31) to 3.4 (22).
Roos coach Brad Powe said his side took their opportunities in what was a close contest.
"I think there were times in the game we didn't get the ball into the areas we wanted to they were able to get control," he said.
"We focused in the third quarter on stoppages and keeping the ball in the middle and I thought our midfield stood up."
With conditions near perfect for football, the match began with an upbeat tempo as the Kangaroos leaped out of the gates with a goal in the opening minute.
The Sunettes responded strongly as they gained control of the territory battle, but the minor premiers could only manage two behinds for their efforts.
In the second term, player-coach Charlotte How fired home Meander Valley's first major, but Deloraine would hold a five-point lead at the main break.
With both sides beginning to tire, the third term was a far more open affair which appeared to play to the Roos' advantage.
While the league's leading goal-kicker Cleo Cresswell opened proceedings for the second half, Deloraine immediately responded as Karlee Evans bounced her kick over the defenders on the goal-line, before inclusion Ella McLennan slotted home a set-shot.
The margin then opened up to 17 points as Maddison Miller bounced one through with a snap out of a stoppage.
Following some strong words of encouragement at the huddle, the Sunettes came out all guns blazing in the final term as Kia Rogers volleyed home her side's third of the morning.
Meander Valley continued to bang the door down for their second major of the quarter, but were inaccurate in front of goal.
Deloraine were able to regather some control over the contest and slowed the play down as time began to run out.
Powe attributed the win to the club and the community of Deloraine.
"Our biggest focus for us was to build a strong culture so and that's obviously rubbed off," he said.
"I'm just so proud of the girls, we said three years ago that in the third year you want to play finals and if we got an opportunity to have a crack at more then let's see, so we've achieved what we set out from three years ago."
