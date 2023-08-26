The Examinersport
Deloraine reach NTFAW grand final after beating Meander Valley

By Ben Hann
Updated August 26 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 12:40pm
Deloraine have qualified for the NTFAW division one grand final after they held on to beat fast-finishing Meander Valley 5.1 (31) to 3.4 (22).

