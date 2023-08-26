Tasmania's narrative breaking baby boomers star in documentary coming to BOFA

Baby boomers are labelled as having "created the climate change mess" but a new Tasmanian documentary is showing that painting a generation with one brush is an unfair art.
Award-winning director Lara van Raay's newest film, Grey Power, highlights the state's narrative breaking boomers who are rallying to save the planet.
Screening at this year's Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival in Launceston, the short documentary follows retirees and senior citizens from across Tassie who are part of the "rising movement trying to make a difference".
van Raay - an accomplished filmmaker from Blackmans Bay, whose work has featured with the ABC, National Geographic and the multimedia project Women of the Island - said Grey Power came from meeting with the extraordinary older generation of Tasmanians.
"When I attended climate rallies around the last federal election, I noticed that a lot of the people who were turning up were older, a lot older," van Raay said.
"I thought, what's going on here? There's a huge number of retired people who are out there activating.
"There's a lot of boomers out there who are fighting really hard to change things and I wanted to recognise them."
The 12-minute short documentary - van Raay's specialist medium - covers four of Tasmania's activating boomers, including two from the north: Deloraine's Dr Helen Hutchinson and Launceston conservationist and 2023 senior Tasmanian of the year nominee Dr Scott Bell.
Dr Bell has been arrested several times in his attempts to raise awareness to the lack of action on climate change - including for striking with the protest group Extinction Rebellion at Launceston's NAB Bank.
"Sometimes, you feel alone in the wilderness and being a part of [Extinction Rebellion] has done me a world of good," Dr Bell said.
"I've broken the law of the land for standing up for the rights of the people; they're doing this because the world is being shortchanged."
Grey Power, though it may be a short documentary, holds no less punch for its runtime: the film has already claimed accolades as the Best Australian Short Documentary at the recent SWAN Perth International Women in Film Festival.
van Raay said it's a testament to the "huge power in the boomer generation to stand up and make a difference".
"I want the audience to realise that they have power and influence; that they can do more than lie awake at night fretting about what the future holds for their children and their grandchildren," she said.
"They can get involved in protests, they can directly challenge politicians to do more, they can get out in the streets and they can even get arrested."
Grey Power is screening as part of the "GRIT films" at Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival, between 2.30pm and 4.00pm on Sunday, September 3, at the QVMAG Theatre.
