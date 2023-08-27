A pair of Northern Tasmanian farmers have found it is easy being green after re-vegetating creeks through their property.
Tim and Katherine Reed of Rosevale were just some of several farmers to receive a Tamar Action Grant through the program delivered by NRM North.
The pair own a 95-hectare property where they run about 65 beef cattle, goats and have some land set aside for forestry.
When they bought it a decade ago, the three waterways that run through the property - which include Pipers Lagoon Creek - were unfenced, sparsely vegetated and used for stock water.
This had led to considerable erosion of the banks and, according to the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce (TEMT), also allowed effluent to enter the kanamaluka/Tamar estuary through run-off.
According to TEMT, farm runoff into freshwater tributaries is a major driver of pathogen concentrations in the estuary.
Mr Reed said the extra funds from the grant program allowed the couple to take action and fence the waterways rather than continually putting the project off.
"Having access and support from organisations like NRM North has helped us achieve the outcomes we wanted along our riparian areas sooner than we planned and without the personal financial burden," he said.
"Funding made these projects a 'to do' rather than when we have spare money.
"We now have in place significant riparian buffers and wildlife corridors that will keep growing and adding biodiversity to our property."
Since receiving the grant, Mr and Mrs Reed have fenced all three waterways running through their property and planted about 4500 plants along the banks, which help control erosion and provide habitat for wildlife.
The project was also fairly rapid, and Mr Reed said it took about 6 months plans to the finished product.
The buffer zone also meant the new fences were relatively undamaged during recent heavy rainfall, something NRM North's water program manager Jesse Webster said came down to following good design principles.
READ MORE: Gold Coast woman jailed over $26m syndicate
"Fence damage from flood waters is usually caused by the build-up of flood debris against the fence, which provides a wide surface area for the flowing water to push against and can cause the fence to fail," Mr Webster said.
"Therefore, floodplain fencing should be designed to minimise the collection of debris."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.