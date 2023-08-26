A number of researchers, policy makers and community representatives will join together at the University of Tasmania next week to seek solutions on improving literacy in Tasmania.
Early years literacy will be the focus of the two-day Cuthill Family Foundation Literacy Roundtables at the Inveresk campus on August 29 and 30.
According to data from the Department for Education, Children and Young People released earlier this year, close to one in five Tasmanian children were not meeting set literacy and numeracy standards.
Professor of early years education Iris Duhn said literacy in an increasingly complex society involved much more than reading and writing.
"Research tells us that we urgently need to address literacy as the ability to create meaning from a wide range of sources, to put information together in complex ways, and to differentiate fake from authentic," Dr Duhn said.
"These are some of the new skills our children will need, and we are excited by the conversations the roundtables will generate for early years literacies in Tasmania."
Hosted by the school of education, the Roundtables will bring together researchers, educators, key local and national organisations, allied health professionals and community-based literacy programs.
In two roundtable discussions, participants will explore the concepts of Tasmanian early years literacies, place-based and diverse literacies, and the role of local storytelling.
Lecturer in early childhood education Lauren Armstrong said there was growing evidence to support benefits of a holistic, multi-disciplinary and community-wide approach to understanding the complexities of early literacy development.
"By coming together, we can provide an opportunity for participants to share their perspectives, knowledge and experiences of strengths and barriers to building strong literacy outcomes here in Tasmania," Dr Armstrong said.
