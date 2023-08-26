The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Education
Our Future

UTAS symposium will address new solutions to Tasmanian literacy issues

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 26 2023 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A number of researchers, policy makers and community representatives will join together at the University of Tasmania next week to seek solutions on improving literacy in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.