Star cricketer Ricky Ponting returned home to launch a charity drive in partnership with 9/11 Bottleshops, to benefit the families of children battling cancer.
The profits from every bottle of Ponting Wines' Rianna Rosé and Mowbray Boy - a nod to Mr Ponting's upbringing in Launceston's north - sold until November 27 will be donated to the Ponting Foundation.
Loyalty card holders will also be entered into a draw to win a cricket bat signed by Mr Ponting.
Mr Ponting said the bottle shop chain had been "great supporters" of the foundation, and he was eager to support young Tasmanians in any way he could.
"Initiatives like this are fantastic," he said.
"An initiative like this where all proceeds and all profits from these couple of wines will stay in Tasmania and hopefully help young Tasmanian families is something that we're really proud of.
"We've talked about it for a long time now ... we think we can do a really good job over a short period of time and raise some significant funds."
The Ponting Foundation was founded in 2008 by Mr Ponting and his wife Rianna, and funds a wide range of measures to support young Australians and their families at every stage of the fight against cancer.
Retail operations manager for 9/11 Bottleshops Sharni Fenton said it was great to partner with Mr Ponting and do some good.
"We really look for opportunities where we feel we can support different organisations and some really strong causes that will benefit the community," Mrs Fenton said.
"This aligns quite nicely, the work the Ponting Foundation does is really extraordinary."
