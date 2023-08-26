The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our Business

Ricky Ponting and 9/11 Bottleshops launch joint charity drive

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 26 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Star cricketer Ricky Ponting returned home to launch a charity drive in partnership with 9/11 Bottleshops, to benefit the families of children battling cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.