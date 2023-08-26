The North's best young footballers are grabbing the chance to prove their worth on the sport's biggest stage this weekend.
Tasmania's AFL home of UTAS Stadium in Launceston is hosting a packed program of grand finals in the Northern Tasmanian Junior Football Association.
Four games were played on Saturday with four more scheduled for Sunday beginning at 9.30am.
The silverware was shared around with Deloraine, South Launceston, East Coast Swans and Prospect all enjoying success.
Deloraine kicked off the action with a 5.8 (38) to 4.2 (26) victory over East Launceston in the under-12 division two decider.
East captain Charlie d'Emden was the only multiple goal-kicker as teammates Robert Byrne and Felix Harvey also chipped in while Justin Saltmarsh, Loui Moran, Dougal Folder, Zaide Arnold, Samuel Crawford all found the target for the Roos.
Crawford, Arnold, Saltmarsh, Cooper Field, Charlie O'Donoghue and Logan Harrower were Deloraine's best with d'Emden, Hugh O'Connor, Alex French, Fergus Burbury, William Carswell and Crosby Lyne leading the way for East.
South Launceston were too strong for Prospect in under-12 division one, winning 11.13 (79) to 1.0 (6).
Kingston Gopala and Tyler Young kicked two each with Harry Taylor, Matayus West, Mylo Cottam, Thomas Hartley, Brylin Murfet, Ethan Crawford and Austen Freeland also finding the target for South while Kobe Heger responded, kicking the Hawks' only goal in the third quarter.
Taylor, Hartley, Freeland, Nick Cameron, Tyler Young and Archie Matthews joined Hunter Baker, Clancy Richmond, Archie Keenan, Thomas Harris, Colby Prewer and Toby Lewis as the game's best players.
East Coast Swans 6.6 (42) defeated Longford 3.4 (22) in the under-14 division two grand final.
Lochlan Brinsmead dominated the goal-kicking with four as his captain Byron Woods added a couple with Linken Hodge, Jaxan Berwick and Trae Frost responding for the Tigers.
The closest contest of the day was also the latest as the under-14 division one showdown united South Launceston and Prospect.
Despite only kicking one goal in the first half, Prospect stormed home in the final quarter to win 4.12 (36) to 4.5 (29).
Billy Porte (two), Kye Gittus and Max Dawkins registered for the Hawks with Lennox Hazell (two), Jack Morrison and Flynn McKendrick responding for South whose best players were listed as Morrison, Aidan Burnie, Joshua Kirby, Daniel Singline, Lincoln Philpott and Lachlan Hayes.
No further details were available on the Hawks.
Action continues on Sunday through the following fixtures:
